France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2023) in London has said that France is preparing a multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, which, in particular, will include humanitarian support, and also announced the provision of EUR 40 million for emergency reconstruction in 2023.

"Our commitment to support reconstruction is also a signal we send to Putin: a signal that we will be here as long as it takes and that it will not be able to wait us out. A signal that should convince Russia that it is in a dead lock and has to end its aggression now. In order to achieve this goal, France is preparing a multi-year civil assistance package to Ukraine, which will include both humanitarian, stabilization, economic and financial support," Colonna said speaking at the conference.

The minister explained that it will consist mainly of grants so as to avoid increasing the pressure on Ukraine's public finances.

"In the meantime, I am happy to inform that my ministry will be providing an additional EUR 40 million in donations for Ukraine in 2023. This support will be used primarily for emergency reconstruction of critical infrastructure, health equipment and, if needed, to provide emergency resilience in anticipation of the next winter," Colonna said.