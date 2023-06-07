Economy

11:06 07.06.2023

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

The construction of a new hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the site of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant destroyed by the Russian invaders will cost at least EUR 1 billion, Head of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota has said.

"To build such a plant, today, you need at least EUR 800 million. We are talking about the plant, the bridge crossing, and the railway tracks. The locking system was also damaged. That is, we were talking about the whole infrastructure, and in general, it is not less than EUR 1 billion. But the most important thing is that it takes time to restore everything: at least five years," Syrota said in an interview with DW.

At the same time, he said that after the de-occupation, the Kakhovka reservoir will be blocked to restore the required water level, and the construction of a new hydroelectric power plant will begin at the same place.

He also commented, in particular, on the situation at the ZNPP, noting that for a month or two, the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP would not be of critical importance for this nuclear power plant since its own reservoirs, which it has to cool the reactors, will be enough for this period. At the same time, if there is no water in the Kakhovka reservoir for a long time, the water level in the ZNPP coolers will begin to decrease. One cannot exclude the possibility that the Russian occupiers would lift the shutters of these coolers.

