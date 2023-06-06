Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo will build a new plant on the site of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant destroyed by the Russian occupation forces, Ukrhydroenergo Director General Ihor Syrota said during the telethon.

"The plant cannot be restored, it is completely destroyed... the hydraulic structures are being washed out and we understand that we will have to build a new plant very quickly. We will build a more beautiful and powerful plant in the same place," he said.

According to Syrota, already today the company's specialists with a design institute and builders began discussing how to quickly block the dam after de-occupation and supply resources from the upper reservoirs to supply them to three or four regions that will suffer from water shortages.

To this end, Ukrhydroenergo has submitted a new balance sheet to the Ministry of Energy to reduce the use of water at its facilities. "We will save water so that when it becomes necessary to fill the Kakhovka reservoir, we will quickly fill it up to provide water to the (affected) regions," he said.

Syrota said that at the today's meeting of the National Security and Defense Council and the response team headed by the prime minister, tasks were set to drill additional wells in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions to get fresh water. The company will also transfer water from the Dnieper cascade to Kryvy Rih.

As reported, at 02:50 on June 6, Russian troops blew up facilities at the occupied Kakhovka HPP, which led to the flooding of a number of settlements in Kherson region. As of 11:00 am, 16 gates of the plant, the power plant building, and the insertion of an earthen dam between the power plant building, and the gateway and the administrative building were destroyed.

At the same time, the explosion of the hydroelectric power plant did not directly affect the situation in Ukraine's power system. There are no threats to the stability of the power supply. The generated electricity is sufficient to cover the consumers' needs.

The destruction of the hydroelectric power plant is considered a violation of the Geneva Convention.