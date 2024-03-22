Dniprovska HPP stopped, HPP 2 in critical condition after being hit by two missiles – Ukrhydroenergo head

HPP 2 of Dniprovska HPP is in a critical condition due to a direct hit by two Russian missiles during a massive attack on Friday, said Ihor Syrota, general director of PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo.

“We don’t know in what volume and with what power HPP 2 will be able to operate. It was precisely because of missile strikes, because two missiles directly hit HPP 2. In particular, one missile hit the crane beams and the support. That is, HPP 2 is in a critical condition. Hydroelectric power plant 1 is also not working now,” he described the situation in a commentary to Radio Svoboda.

According to Syrota, all measures are currently being taken to raise the gates and release the water, “because, unfortunately, we will not be able to process this water through the station.”