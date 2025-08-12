Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo UAH 8 bln on balancing market – head of company

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The debt of NPC Ukrenergo to PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo on the balancing market is almost UAH 8 billion, and there is no mechanism for its repayment yet, said the acting general director of the generating company, Bohdan Sukhetsky.

"Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo almost UAH 8 billion on the balancing market. We are starting to cover the payments for transmission and dispatching at the expense of international loans. Because 8 billion is 8 billion. This is almost the size of our investment program. And there is no mechanism for payments. Instead, we are constantly increasing this debt," he said during the Energy Club discussion on Tuesday, which was broadcast online.

Sukhetsky stressed that Ukrenergo, unfortunately, cannot yet say what the dynamics of these payments will be.

As reported, during this discussion, the acting CEO of Ukrhydroenergo drew attention to the fact that this year the company has the smallest water reserves for electricity production and water supply to consumers, which have been observed in recent decades. At the same time, the accumulation of the resource is hindered by the imbalance of the energy system.