15:30 25.03.2024

It will take years to restore Dniprovska HPP – Ukrhydroenergo CEO

The extent of the damage at Dniprovska Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) still requires a thorough examination, but it is now known that it will take years to restore the station.

“We already understand that Dniprovska HPP has been out of commission for a long time. We still cannot tell and understand in detail what and how much, but we already understand that in order to restore the station to the state it was before the missile attack, it will take years," said the general director of PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, on the Suspilne TV channel on Monday.

According to him, it is not yet possible to dismantle all the rubble at the station, since both the ceilings and the walls with crane beams have leaned towards the turbine hall. It is necessary to dismantle the upper part of the turbine hall so that you can get to the lower part.

“On Saturday, March 23, we held a meeting with the chairman of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration so that specialists from the State Emergency Service with equipment for dismantling the ceiling could join the liquidation of the consequences,” commented the CEO.

As he noted, the situation at the station dam itself is under control, there is no threat of a breakthrough.

“The dam itself is not damaged today. Only the crane beams that are on the dam and the bridge crossing are damaged,” Syrota noted.

He added that Ukrhydroenergo specialists, together with the relevant services, would try to restore the bridge crossing as quickly as possible.

As the CEO explained, the plant was the largest station of the Dnipro cascade and after the missile attack, the country’s power system lost 1,000 MW of maneuverable power.

As reported, Dniprovska Hydroelectric Power Plant suspended its work as a result of a massive Russian attack on the morning of March 22. At the same time, part of the station, namely HPP 2, is in a critical condition due to a direct hit by missiles.

