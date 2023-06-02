Economy

09:50 02.06.2023

Nova Poshta, Come Back Alive launch fundraising of UAH 330 mln for communications equipment for air defense forces

2 min read
Nova Poshta, Come Back Alive launch fundraising of UAH 330 mln for communications equipment for air defense forces

Nova Poshta LLC, in cooperation with the Come Back Alive charitable foundation, announced a fundraising of UAH 330 million for communications equipment for the needs of the air defense forces under the name "Pack the sky - boost the air defense," the press service of the postal operator reported on Thursday.

"May showed that Ukrainian air defense is now better than ever, so the enemy is actively working to deplete it. Our task is to help the defenders of the sky: to make air defense resistant to attacks, and also to provide guaranteed and stable communications," co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klimov said.

It is indicated that for the collected funds it is planned to purchase backpacks of a mobile fire group containing all the necessary types of communications, portable command posts in the form of a 60 kg case and a mobile command post-truck, which will provide an opportunity to command troops while on the move.

To join the fundraising, Nova Poshta customers have the opportunity to purchase limited packaging in the branches: UAH 10 from each box sold and UAH 5 per package and envelope for documents will be transferred to the Come Back Alive Charitable Fund.

In addition, when using a postal machine, Nova Poshta will send UAH 10 to the project account from each shipment or delivery.

The contribution can also be made in the traditional way by transferring the desired amount on the project landing page, in the Nova Poshta app or at the branch.

Tags: #nova_poshta #come_back_alive

MORE ABOUT

18:25 22.05.2023
Supernova Airlines intends to use Boeing or Airbus freighters in long term

Supernova Airlines intends to use Boeing or Airbus freighters in long term

21:02 19.05.2023
Nova Poshta's airline performs first flight

Nova Poshta's airline performs first flight

18:58 27.04.2023
Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

12:48 26.04.2023
Nova Poshta plans to install 20 mobile branches in de-occupied territories by late 2023

Nova Poshta plans to install 20 mobile branches in de-occupied territories by late 2023

12:51 21.04.2023
Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

14:28 06.04.2023
Nova Poshta places UAH 800 mln C series bonds for investors, intends to issue D series bonds

Nova Poshta places UAH 800 mln C series bonds for investors, intends to issue D series bonds

09:38 06.04.2023
Nova Poshta opens 10 new branches in Poland in March

Nova Poshta opens 10 new branches in Poland in March

11:55 24.02.2023
Nova Poshta to open first branches in Germany, Romania and Czech Republic in Q2, 2023

Nova Poshta to open first branches in Germany, Romania and Czech Republic in Q2, 2023

12:18 21.02.2023
Nova Poshta opens first branch in Katowice

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Katowice

14:24 27.01.2023
Nova Poshta issues C-series bonds

Nova Poshta issues C-series bonds

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz announces agreement with investors on restructuring of eurobonds

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln from USA through World Bank

Electricity tariff increase for households since June forced, linked to preparation of power system for next winter – Energy minister

Several backbone high-voltage power lines disconnected in Ukraine, reasons being investigated – Ukrenergo

DTEK reports emergency power outages all over country due to frequency decrease in energy system

LATEST

Ukraine imports twice less energy as it exports in May

Naftogaz announces agreement with investors on restructuring of eurobonds

BRAVE1 defense cluster collects 230 defense tech projects over month

Ukraine fulfills three benchmarks of IMF program on amendments to Budget Code, National Revenue Strategy roadmap

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln from USA through World Bank

Ukraine from June 5 to September 15 bans export of sugar

Electricity tariff increase for households since June forced, linked to preparation of power system for next winter – Energy minister

Govt launches second stage of eRestoration program for destroyed housing compensation – Shmyhal

Fighter and tank manufacturer BAE Systems may open production facilities in Ukraine

Several backbone high-voltage power lines disconnected in Ukraine, reasons being investigated – Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD