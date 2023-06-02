Nova Poshta, Come Back Alive launch fundraising of UAH 330 mln for communications equipment for air defense forces

Nova Poshta LLC, in cooperation with the Come Back Alive charitable foundation, announced a fundraising of UAH 330 million for communications equipment for the needs of the air defense forces under the name "Pack the sky - boost the air defense," the press service of the postal operator reported on Thursday.

"May showed that Ukrainian air defense is now better than ever, so the enemy is actively working to deplete it. Our task is to help the defenders of the sky: to make air defense resistant to attacks, and also to provide guaranteed and stable communications," co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klimov said.

It is indicated that for the collected funds it is planned to purchase backpacks of a mobile fire group containing all the necessary types of communications, portable command posts in the form of a 60 kg case and a mobile command post-truck, which will provide an opportunity to command troops while on the move.

To join the fundraising, Nova Poshta customers have the opportunity to purchase limited packaging in the branches: UAH 10 from each box sold and UAH 5 per package and envelope for documents will be transferred to the Come Back Alive Charitable Fund.

In addition, when using a postal machine, Nova Poshta will send UAH 10 to the project account from each shipment or delivery.

The contribution can also be made in the traditional way by transferring the desired amount on the project landing page, in the Nova Poshta app or at the branch.