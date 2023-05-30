Economy

18:48 30.05.2023

Electricity tariff increase for households since June forced, linked to preparation of power system for next winter – Energy minister

1 min read
Electricity tariff increase for households since June forced, linked to preparation of power system for next winter – Energy minister

An increase in the electricity tariff for the population from June 1, 2023 is forced and is associated with the preparation of the energy system for the next winter, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said during the National Telethon on Tuesday.

According to him, the large-scale campaign, currently underway to repair and restore generation and electricity networks damaged in Russian attacks, needs funding.

"We also lost a large amount of generating capacity, with the help of which we supported the feed-in tariff… Today, the situation is critical. We were looking for different options to prepare for the next heating season. If we don't do this now, next winter we will have problems with electricity, and we won't be able to prepare for next winter. We worked out various calculations with the regulator and found the minimum possible increase to support the power system and prepare for next winter," the minister said.

Haluschenko said that the increase in the tariff is forced since the question of the survival of the power system and its preparation for the next winter is at stake.

