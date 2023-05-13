First 377 reconstruction projects financed by Fund for Eliminating Consequences of Russian Aggression considered – Restoration Agency

The interdepartmental working group at the first meeting considered proposals for 377 first restoration projects funded by the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Russian Aggression, the State Restoration Agency said on Saturday.

"Each village or city, ministry or region can submit a project application through a clear procedure and receive funding if the project meets the priority indicators. At the same time, the restoration of critical infrastructure and basic services in the most affected communities, ensuring their normal functioning, remains a priority," Deputy Prime Premier - Minister of Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

According to the release, based on the results of the meeting, a list of projects with preliminary prioritization was determined, but the number of selected objects was not specified.

Currently, the agency's team, together with the restoration services in the regions, representatives of the executive authorities, are conducting a survey of the facilities, studying all the available documentation and working out the appropriate mechanisms and terms for restoration.

The next meetings of the interdepartmental working group will be broadcast online and will be available for public viewing, the release says.

The interdepartmental working group was established in accordance with the procedure for the use of the fund's money, approved by government resolution No. 118 of February 10, 2023. The working group considers the generalized proposals of the applicants submitted by the ministries and prepares proposals to the government on the allocation of the fund's resources.

The Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Russian Aggression has already received UAH 17 billion from the subsidiaries of the Russian Sberbank and VEB, as well as half of the part of the profit for 2022 transferred by the National Bank to the budget in the amount of UAH 71.87 billion.