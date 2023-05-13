Economy

12:08 13.05.2023

Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

2 min read
Ukraine has imposed sanctions against dozens of foreign companies associated with Russian individuals that own large assets in Ukraine - for example, Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, the hotel chains Reikartz and Premier, some of these assets have already been seized, but the sanctions open the way to their confiscation.

Corresponding presidential decree No. 279 of May 12 was published on the website of the head of state: it contains a list of 212 legal entities and a list of 37 individuals that echoes it.

In particular, the list of legal entities included Starmill Limited, which owns 99.89% of the Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant under the operational control of Privat Group.

It also includes the Cypriot companies Reikartz Hotels and Resorts (Cyprus) Limited, Friotron Holdings Limited and Friotron Holdings Limited associated with Reikartz Hotel Group, created by Russian businessman Yuri Vasin.

In addition, the list includes Fedcominvest Monaco S.A.M, Fedcominvest Europe S.A.R.L, Faliston Holdings Limited, Tis Grain SA, TIS-Minudobreniya International Limited and a number of others affiliated with Alexey Fedorychev, which own part of the terminals of TIS, the largest private stevedoring group in Ukraine.

The list also includes companies from the VSE Energy group associated with Alexander Babakov and Evgeny Giner, in particular, VS Energy International, VS Energy Latvia, Pumori Enterprises Investments Ltd, which own a number of regional energy companies in Ukraine and the Premier Hotel chain of hotels.

The list contains many companies of head of Sumy NPO Vladimir Lukyanenko and his son, in particular, those who own Sumy-based Nasosenergomash. For example, the matter concerns Repenio Holding Limited, Prosceno Trading Limited, Alveron Holding Limited, Naftech Pump Ltd, H.M.S. Technologies Limited, as well as companies of the Russian group HMS affiliated with Lukyanenko

In addition, the list includes the Austrian OW Capital Management GmbH, co-owner of Kriukov Car Building Works and Tool Plant Stanislav Gamzalov, who is also under sanctions now, although his assets were seized earlier.

