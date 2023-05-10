3D printing of educational building of elementary school starts in Lviv

A construction 3D printer has been delivered to Lviv, which will be used to print elementary school No. 23, according to preliminary calculations, it will become the largest educational institution in the world built using this technology, the press service of the initiator of the Team4UA humanitarian fund project told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the report, this project is the first in Ukraine implemented using 3D printing in the construction industry. It aims to provide access to education for children affected by the all-out war in Ukraine, as well as to create an inclusive space for internally displaced children in Lviv.

"Destroyed [by the troops of the aggressor country of Russia during the war unleashed by it against Ukraine] schools and other educational institutions deprive the younger generation of the opportunity to receive a quality education, which can have a negative impact on their future and the future of the country. Innovative solutions will help overcome this problem already now, many times faster and more efficiently," Founder and Chairman of the Team4UA humanitarian foundation Jean-Christophe Bonis said.

The advantages of 3D printing technology over conventional construction are, in particular, the fact that it helps to build buildings ten times faster and requires only two operators to be involved. In addition, it enables more precise use of resources, reduces material costs, and promotes flexibility, design freedom and efficient use of space.

"3D construction printers can play an important role in restoring Ukraine's infrastructure from the consequences of a full-scale war. With their help, the restoration of residential buildings, offices, factories, infrastructure, bridges and many other structures can occur much faster compared to any other construction method," the founder and general manager of the Danish company COBOD, the world leader in the development of 3D printing in construction and the technology partner of the project, Henrik Lund-Nielsen, said.

In turn, Bonis said the Team4UA team plans to create a training center, deliver 3D printers to Ukraine and teach Ukrainian specialists how to restore Ukraine's infrastructure using new technologies.