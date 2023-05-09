Economy

17:09 09.05.2023

Ukrainian business adapts to war, 68% of companies operate in full – Hetmantsev

Business continues to better adapt to the challenges provoked by Russia's full-scale armed aggression, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev said on his Telegram channel, citing the results of a survey by the European Business Association (EBA).

"In the second quarter of 2023: already 68% of companies are operating at full capacity (in the first quarter some 54%, and in the fourth quarter of last year this figure was 44%); the number of companies operating with restrictions has decreased to 31% (in January-March some 46%); some 90% pay salaries in full (in the first quarter some 89%); the number of companies forced to lay off staff decreased to 2% (in January-March there were 5%); from 33% to 30% decreased the number of businesses that have a financial safety margin of only up to six months, while 60% have reserves for a year or more," he said.

