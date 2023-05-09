Economy

16:38 09.05.2023

Russia's missile attack on May 9 causes no harm to Ukraine's power plants, transmission networks

The missile strikes by the Russian aggressor May 8-9 did not cause any harm to Ukraine's power plants and transmission networks, however, the networks of six regional energy companies [oblenergo]were damaged, NPC Ukrenergo has said on Tuesday.

"The missile attacks mounted by Russia yesterday and today did not cause any damage to the power plants and transmission networks. We are grateful to the defense forces for the reliable protection," the company said.

At the same time, the distribution networks in the border and frontline Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions, which regularly suffer from the enemy's actions, were damaged as a result of shelling, Ukrenergo said.

"In particular, more than 1,200 consumers in Chernihiv region remain disconnected from power supply as a result of shelling attacks. Oblenergo teams are waiting for permission from the military to restore power supply," it said.

In addition, the settlements in Kherson region where power supply was restored on May 8 have been blacked out again on Tuesday morning. Powe engineers are working to restore it.

Ukrenergo said that currently electricity generation in the united energy system of Ukraine fully covers consumption and active repairs continue at all transmission network facilities damaged by Russian attacks.

The Energy Ministry of Ukraine said on Tuesday that power supply was interrupted for part of consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions due to enemy shelling.

"It became possible to resume power supply for 21,500 consumers. The majority of them are subscribers in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions," the ministry said.

