16:33 09.05.2023

Corridor for export of food from Ukraine under Grain Initiative resumes inspections – Turkish Ministry of Defense

Corridor for export of food from Ukraine under Grain Initiative resumes inspections – Turkish Ministry of Defense

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has resumed inspections of vessels coming from Ukraine with agricultural products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sabah reported on Tuesday.

The relevant information was previously given to the Turkish media by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

As recalled by the publication, the UN reported the day before that no vessel inspections were carried out on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense confirmed that on May 10 and May 11, Türkiye, Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the UN will hold talks on the Grain Initiative.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Restoration reported that on May 8, the Russian Federation again blocked the work of the Grain Initiative, refusing to register inbound vessels and inspect them.

According to the ministry, 90 ships were awaiting inspection in the territorial waters of Türkiye, of which 62 were ships going for loading. Inspections of both inbound and outbound fleets are suspended. The export of Ukrainian agricultural products via the grain corridor in April "did not reach" up to 3 million tonnes.

Tags: #grain #turkey

