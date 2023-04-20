Ukraine sees no reason to ban Ukrainian grain imports by EU countries - Solsky

Ukraine intends to discuss with the neighboring countries of the European Union, which have imposed a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, the grounds for such a ban, since European markets are traditional for its sale, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky said on the air of the United News telethon.

"Ukrainian grain in no statement, no document should go to any country in Central or Eastern Europe, Asia. It traditionally goes to many countries of the world, including Africa, Asia and Europe over the past decades. In some seasons, European G7 countries bought Ukrainian grain, in particular corn, to add it to their batches," the minister said.

Solsky considers unfounded the statements of European politicians who say that Ukrainian farmers should have sent grain only to Asia or Africa.

"This does not correspond to the agreements or realities," he stressed and emphasized that Ukraine has long and intensively traded with Europe, including with neighboring countries, in various nomenclature of agricultural products, in particular grain.

Commenting on the situation with Slovakia's ban on a batch of grain with an excess of pesticides, the minister said that the quality of Ukrainian grain is very high and has long been a benchmark for other producing countries.

"For five to seven years, a number of countries took Ukrainian grain in order to mix it with their own and raise the quality," he said.

"Growing grain is a complex technological process that depends on the weather and many other factors. However, there are no complaints about Ukrainian grain this season. There are significantly fewer of them than for the grain of other countries," the minister stressed.

Solsky said that the phytosanitary services of Slovakia once sent a corresponding note, after which a ban was introduced based on the general rules of trade, which are written out in the legislation of this country.

The minister considers the motives that prompted the neighboring countries to impose a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to be the low prices that have been established this spring for grain on the world market. Traditionally, grain prices go up at this time. The reason for the dissatisfaction of European farmers could also be the inability to sell their grain at better prices.