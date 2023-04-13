Economy

10:59 13.04.2023

Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

1 min read
Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

Ukraine and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to attract investment in Ukraine to implement priority projects for the development and economic recovery, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and USAID to support attracting investments to Ukraine to implement priority development and economic recovery projects," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister said that private capital is an integral part of Ukraine's recovery and sustainable growth. "Therefore, foreign investment will be one of the drivers of our economy," he said.

"Ukraine has ample investment opportunities to unlock its economic potential. The DFC and USAID will help attract private investment in sectors that are of primary importance to the economy. We are grateful for the partnership and assistance on this path," Shmyhal added.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

09:19 13.04.2023
World Bank to provide additional $200 mln to Ukraine to restore energy

World Bank to provide additional $200 mln to Ukraine to restore energy

21:27 12.04.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

12:23 12.04.2023
Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

10:24 12.04.2023
IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

09:57 12.04.2023
Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

17:57 10.04.2023
Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

17:20 10.04.2023
Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

10:50 07.04.2023
Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

16:17 06.04.2023
Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

18:28 05.04.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

Akhmetov will allocate $1.5 mln to create plan for recovery of Mariupol within Mariupol.Reborn initiative – SCM

RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

EVA launches its own courier service in Kyiv

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

AD
AD
AD
AD