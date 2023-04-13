Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

Ukraine and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to attract investment in Ukraine to implement priority projects for the development and economic recovery, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and USAID to support attracting investments to Ukraine to implement priority development and economic recovery projects," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister said that private capital is an integral part of Ukraine's recovery and sustainable growth. "Therefore, foreign investment will be one of the drivers of our economy," he said.

"Ukraine has ample investment opportunities to unlock its economic potential. The DFC and USAID will help attract private investment in sectors that are of primary importance to the economy. We are grateful for the partnership and assistance on this path," Shmyhal added.