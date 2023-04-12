Economy

18:29 12.04.2023

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on amending the state budget for 2023 (No. 9105), which increased hits expenses by UAH 487 billion and revenues by UAH 61 billion, which led to an increase in the deficit by UAH 419 billion.

The entry into force of this law is one of the 19 structural benchmarks the IMF Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine, approved at the end of March, with a deadline for implementation until the end of April.

Now state budget revenues are set at UAH 1.390 trillion, including UAH 1.234 trillion for the general fund, while expenditures are UAH 3.076 trillion and UAH 2.783 trillion, respectively.

The ceiling of the state budget deficit is set at UAH 1.720 trillion, including the general fund - UAH 1.544 trillion. It is expected to be financed almost entirely by external borrowing of $42 billion.

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 8433 amending the Budget Code and the relevant legal framework to increase the transparency and accountability of donations that are accumulated on the special accounts of the National Bank, and their consolidation in the special fund of the state budget. It is also one of the 19 structural benchmarks of the IMF program with a deadline in May this year.

Tags: #budget #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

12:50 11.04.2023
Ukraine's president honours memory of victims of Nazi concentration camps

Ukraine's president honours memory of victims of Nazi concentration camps

09:04 11.04.2023
Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

13:39 07.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

09:57 06.04.2023
Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

13:26 05.04.2023
Zelenskyy presented with highest award of Poland – Order of White Eagle

Zelenskyy presented with highest award of Poland – Order of White Eagle

12:08 04.04.2023
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

09:49 04.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with US Republican Party reps

Zelenskyy holds meeting with US Republican Party reps

09:40 04.04.2023
Center of Chernihiv may receive UNESCO World Heritage status – Zelenskyy

Center of Chernihiv may receive UNESCO World Heritage status – Zelenskyy

09:24 04.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets with ex-head of US State Department Mike Pompeo

Zelenskyy meets with ex-head of US State Department Mike Pompeo

18:08 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy: I can wish Russian President to spend rest of his days in basement with bucket instead of toilet

Zelenskyy: I can wish Russian President to spend rest of his days in basement with bucket instead of toilet

AD

HOT NEWS

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

LATEST

Akhmetov will allocate $1.5 mln to create plan for recovery of Mariupol within Mariupol.Reborn initiative – SCM

RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

EVA launches its own courier service in Kyiv

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

AD
AD
AD
AD