Economy

11:44 08.04.2023

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko signed an administrative document authorizing to start the process of resuming the export of electricity in the conditions of a surplus of generating capacity.

"The Ukrainian energy system has been operating for almost two months without restrictions of consumers with a reserve of power. We have achieved this result thanks to the titanic work of power engineers, our international partners who are helping restore the system. The most difficult winter has been passed. The next step is the opening of electricity exports, which will attract additional financial resources for the necessary restoration of the destroyed and repair of the damaged energy infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy quoted Haluschenko as saying on the Telegram channel late on Friday.

At the same time, the Minister of Energy emphasized that ensuring the electricity needs of Ukrainian consumers is a priority.

"The export of electricity will work provided that Ukrainian consumers are provided with a resource and can be stopped if the situation changes," the minister assured.

As reported, the export of electricity, which began in June last year, was stopped by order of the Ministry of Energy from October 11 after the beginning of massive attacks by Russian invaders on the energy system of Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Energy, the export of electricity to Moldova and the EU countries during this time amounted to 2.6 billion kWh. Electricity exporters directed 80% of export revenue to maintaining tariffs for the population under special obligations. As a result, according to the calculations of the Ministry, UAH 2.8 billion was allocated for these purposes.

The export capacity allowed by the European network of operators of the ENTSO-E transmission system is 400 MW, Ukraine, for its part, is seeking to increase this capacity several times.

