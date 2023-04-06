Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

On April 5, Ukrainian and Polish railway workers are jointly conducting a test trip along the route Lublin - Rava-Ruska on the 1,435 mm European track, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

"The first train is sent on a test trip, which in a few months will start the connection between Warsaw and Rava-Ruska with a change to Lviv," the Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

The ministry assures that for passengers on the Polish route, Rava-Ruska (Lviv region) will become "a convenient transfer point between the train on the European gauge and the Ukrzaliznytsia train on the Ukrainian gauge, which in turn will take passengers to Lviv."

"The launch of a connection between Warsaw, Lublin, Rava-Ruska and Lviv will satisfy the huge demand of Ukrainians for convenient logistics by train to and from the Polish capital, as well as unload automobile checkpoints. We are working to ensure that our countries become even closer to each other," Kubrakov emphasized.

It is reported that the restored railway checkpoint in Rava-Ruska has not served passengers for more than 20 years.

"Ukrzaliznytsia has restored a section of the European gauge 8.4 km long and restored the railway station at the Rava-Ruska station. After the test trip, the Polish side will need several months to deploy full-fledged customs and border control and complete the formalities, after which the date for the start of regular traffic will be announced," the ministry said.