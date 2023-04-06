Economy

10:54 06.04.2023

Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

2 min read
Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

On April 5, Ukrainian and Polish railway workers are jointly conducting a test trip along the route Lublin - Rava-Ruska on the 1,435 mm European track, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

"The first train is sent on a test trip, which in a few months will start the connection between Warsaw and Rava-Ruska with a change to Lviv," the Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

The ministry assures that for passengers on the Polish route, Rava-Ruska (Lviv region) will become "a convenient transfer point between the train on the European gauge and the Ukrzaliznytsia train on the Ukrainian gauge, which in turn will take passengers to Lviv."

"The launch of a connection between Warsaw, Lublin, Rava-Ruska and Lviv will satisfy the huge demand of Ukrainians for convenient logistics by train to and from the Polish capital, as well as unload automobile checkpoints. We are working to ensure that our countries become even closer to each other," Kubrakov emphasized.

It is reported that the restored railway checkpoint in Rava-Ruska has not served passengers for more than 20 years.

"Ukrzaliznytsia has restored a section of the European gauge 8.4 km long and restored the railway station at the Rava-Ruska station. After the test trip, the Polish side will need several months to deploy full-fledged customs and border control and complete the formalities, after which the date for the start of regular traffic will be announced," the ministry said.

Tags: #railway #warsaw

MORE ABOUT

11:06 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on Wednesday

Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on Wednesday

14:02 24.03.2023
Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

17:54 13.03.2023
Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

12:46 28.10.2022
Ukrainian agrarians ask Poland to build broad-gauge rail track from Ukraine to Gdansk via Lithuania - Ukrainian Agrarian Council

Ukrainian agrarians ask Poland to build broad-gauge rail track from Ukraine to Gdansk via Lithuania - Ukrainian Agrarian Council

15:17 09.06.2022
Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

17:57 17.05.2022
Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

10:12 18.04.2022
Part of missiles fired by Russian troops at Lviv fell near railway facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Part of missiles fired by Russian troops at Lviv fell near railway facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

11:41 09.04.2022
Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kramatorsk railway station suspends work due to damage, evacuation to continue from Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Novozolotarivka - Ukrzaliznytsia

14:38 26.03.2022
Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

12:43 26.03.2022
Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

AD

HOT NEWS

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Transformation of Ukroboronprom concern involves creation of five branch scientific-production association holdings – head

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

LATEST

DTEK Energy loses UAH 6 bln from damage to its TPPs as result of Russian attacks during autumn-season period

Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Transformation of Ukroboronprom concern involves creation of five branch scientific-production association holdings – head

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to restore more than 800 power facilities, 100 km of lines in preparation for winter – CEO

EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD