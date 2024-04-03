Construction of interchange terminal at Mostyska-II station temporarily frozen - RegioJet executive director

Negotiations on the construction of an interchange terminal at the Mostyska-II station, which will partially relieve congestion at the station in Polish Przemysl and will speed up the launch of the Kyiv-Berlin train, are frozen in their current state.

“I would say that now this project is frozen: in September last year we sent Ukrzaliznytsia the relevant pre-design calculations and technical solutions, but since then no action has taken place. We would like to return to it as quickly as this is possible. We plan to discuss this issue with Ukrzaliznytsia," said Jakub Svoboda, executive director of the Czech railway operator RegioJet, in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, having built a transfer terminal at the Mostyska-II station, RegioJet will be able to bring forward the launch of the Kyiv-Berlin service, and will also expand the opportunity for its other destinations.

At the same time, Svoboda emphasized that the company has declared its readiness to invest in the construction of the terminal.

According to him, the advantage of the proposed ultrasound project is the speed of its implementation.

“If the process is properly organized, the design and construction of passenger infrastructure will last four months. That is, if we receive assistance from our partners from Ukrzaliznytsia, then already in the middle of summer this year our trains will be able to reach the Mostyska-II station, and passengers will be able to comfortably and profitably travel to both the Czech Republic and Germany,” Svoboda said.

The executive director of RegioJet expressed hope that the project will find support from the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure, which will help speed up its implementation.

“The current route (with a transfer in Przemysl) does not have sufficient capacity for the number of passengers using this line. So Mostyska-II will definitely be the best option, since it will actually double the capacity of this crossing,” Svoboda stated.

He clarified that RegioJet has already received all the necessary permits to travel by train to Germany through Poland.