Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Ukraine, under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy, has received 450 cargoes of humanitarian aid with energy equipment with a total weight of more than 5,650 tonnes in the year since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko says.

"Among the equipment that Ukraine received are more than 1,700 generators, about a thousand transformers, mobile gas boilers, special equipment, high-voltage equipment for the repair of power lines, a mobile cable laboratory and a lot of materials," the Minister of Energy is quoted on the ministry's Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The minister noted that thanks to this assistance, Ukraine was able to resume the operation of a large number of energy infrastructure facilities fired by the Russians with missiles, drones and artillery.

The report states that more than 30 countries have provided assistance: Austria, Great Britain, Poland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France, Latvia, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Ireland, Norway, North Macedonia, Switzerland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, as well as Azerbaijan, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada and the United States.

As reported, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established by the Energy Community Secretariat in April 2022, received EUR 144.366 million as of February 1, 2023.