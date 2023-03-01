Economy

10:20 01.03.2023

Russian servicemen evacuating their families from temporarily occupied Crimea – General Staff

1 min read

The Russian servicemen have been noticed evacuating their families from the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The evacuation of certain categories of citizens from temporarily occupied Crimea has been recorded again. Lately, the servicemen of the Russian occupation forces deployed in Perevalne have been sending their families to Russia," it said on Facebook.

