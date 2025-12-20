Gen.Hope center for child recovery finds first $7 mln from Canadian, UK donors

Canadian and British philanthropists with contributions of $7 million will become the first investors in Gen.Hope – the Center of Excellence on children’s and adolescents’ mental health in wartime, which plans to begin operations on the territory of the future Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) campus in Obolon in early 2027.

"The initial $7 million will be invested in the project, which combines the creation of the center, program activities and the development of international expertise in the field of children’s mental health," the KSE Foundation charity said on its website.

According to it, the project is being implemented by Gen.Ukrainian with the institutional support of Kyiv School of Economics.

It is noted that the investment of Canadian and British philanthropists allows to scale the Gen.Hope initiative, which plans to provide support to up to 25,000 children annually.

According to founder and head of Gen.Ukrainian Oksana Lebedieva, Gen.Hope combines psychological assistance, research on childhood in war, scientific partnerships, training of specialists, advocacy for children’s rights, human rights protection and memorialization of childhood experiences. The center has an international expert and scientific council, and its programs are based on evidence-based trauma-focused approaches.

It is noted that the project is an independent institutional initiative that complements state efforts, but does not replace them, forming a long-term infrastructure to support the military and post-war generation. On its basis, it is planned to develop innovative approaches to restoring the mental health of children and adolescents, as well as recommendations for the development of policies and practices in Ukraine and the international context.

"KSE will provide scientific and educational support. Joint research will form the evidence base for the center’s programs, and KSE psychology students will continue to work with children within the framework of these programs," KSE President Tymofiy Mylovanov commented the project.