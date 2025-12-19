Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:50 19.12.2025

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission assures of its operational capacity

4 min read

Ukraine's National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), more than half of whose members may be dismissed, remains and will continue to remain operational, while the expected renewal of the commission will increase its effectiveness, Chairman Ruslan Magomedov told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The market definitely has nothing to worry about. Everything that is happening at the commission is evidence that we are making tectonic shifts. That is, we are breaking the system, and the system is fighting those who are breaking it," he said.

Magomedov noted that all changes at the commission are aimed at improvement, renewal, and increasing efficiency, and that statements about the regulator's possible incapacity are rumors spread to hinder its work.

"I am confident that everyone will be very pleased when the commission is renewed," the chairman said.

Among other things, he said he would do everything possible to ensure that by the end of his term – February 23, 2027 – a law on individual investment accounts is adopted, which, together with another idea of selling 7% stakes in state-owned companies and banks, would form the basis for a market reboot.

Interfax-Ukraine reported in October that NSSMC member Irakli Baramia had submitted a resignation letter, and also noted that the commission's chairman had submitted a motion to dismiss another member, Maksym Libanov, whose term had expired.

According to the publication Ekonomichna Pravda, two more NSSMC members, Yuriy Boiko and Yaroslav Shliakhov, submitted resignation requests to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early December.

If all four NSSMC members are dismissed and no new appointments are made, the commission would lose its quorum. In addition, as one NSSMC member told Interfax-Ukraine, from January 1, 2026, a provision of the new law comes into force requiring candidates to pass a selection commission before being submitted for appointment, which could increase the time needed to make such personnel decisions.

As a collegial body, the NSSMC consists of a chairman and seven members (six members prior to the adoption of the new law in February), who are appointed by the President of Ukraine for six years and dismissed in accordance with his decrees.

Magomedov, who at the time was an unpaid adviser to the head of the President's Office and previously served as director of Astrum Capital, was appointed chairman of the NSSMC on February 23, 2021, replacing Tymur Khromaiev, whose term expired along with that of three other members of the regulator.

By presidential decrees dated April 1, 2021, four new NSSMC members were appointed: Baramia, director of the department for supervision of professional participants in the stock market; Boiko, former head of the Agency for the Development of Stock Market Infrastructure and a member of the supervisory board of the PFTS stock exchange; Shliakhov, head of the securities department at TAScombank; and former Settlement Center head Shapoval.

Libanov was appointed as an NSSMC member on February 28, 2018, and therefore retained his mandate during the formation of the new commission, while on April 9, 2021, the commission was joined by Arsen Ilyin, former director of the Carpathian Ore Company from the Avellana Gold group.

The adoption in 2024 of a new law on a seventh commission member has not yet affected the commission's composition.

According to the NSSMC's structure, Libanov oversees committees on stock market development strategy and economic analysis, as well as on issuers' operations and corporate governance, while Baramia oversees committees on post-trade infrastructure of capital markets, as well as supervision and control over the functioning of capital markets and organized commodity markets.

KPMG, during its assessment of the chairman and the NSSMC conducted as part of cooperation with the IMF and published in early October, expressed the view that replacing the chairman and all commission members simultaneously creates problems with continuity, institutional knowledge, and organizational memory.

"To ensure continuity of decision-making and consistency of course, we recommend implementing staggered appointments of commission members. Without staggered appointments, changes may lead to the loss of strategic vision and result in slow adaptation," the consultant said.

According to the report, sequential appointments would allow experienced commission members to mentor new ones, enhancing organizational stability and preserving ongoing progress.

Tags: #nssmc #quorum

MORE ABOUT

11:05 07.10.2025
NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

12:42 22.08.2025
Ukrainian express delivery company Nova Poshta places UAH 1 bln in Series H bonds

Ukrainian express delivery company Nova Poshta places UAH 1 bln in Series H bonds

10:43 22.08.2025
Energoatom board expands to five members – Supervisory Board decision

Energoatom board expands to five members – Supervisory Board decision

09:55 01.08.2025
Potential state IPOs must be preceded by settlements with minority shareholders of nationalized companies – Head of Univer investment group

Potential state IPOs must be preceded by settlements with minority shareholders of nationalized companies – Head of Univer investment group

20:46 01.07.2025
Ukraine optimizes ownership structure of National Depository of Ukraine to attract intl investors – IMF memo

Ukraine optimizes ownership structure of National Depository of Ukraine to attract intl investors – IMF memo

19:28 01.07.2025
Integrity, compliance verification of chairman, members of NSSMC extended for month – Arrangement with IMF

Integrity, compliance verification of chairman, members of NSSMC extended for month – Arrangement with IMF

11:31 04.04.2025
The backbone of a new-generation NSSMC team has emerged that will be the driving force behind success—Chairman

The backbone of a new-generation NSSMC team has emerged that will be the driving force behind success—Chairman

17:43 18.03.2025
Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

14:47 17.03.2025
The state has taken the “chessboard” back and must ensure that the rules of the game are followed—Chairman of the NSSMC on Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, and ZTR

The state has taken the “chessboard” back and must ensure that the rules of the game are followed—Chairman of the NSSMC on Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, and ZTR

12:31 24.02.2025
I would like at least five Ukrainian IPOs or SPOs to happen in the near future, says Chairman of the NSSMC Magomedov

I would like at least five Ukrainian IPOs or SPOs to happen in the near future, says Chairman of the NSSMC Magomedov

HOT NEWS

Ukraine announces successful restructuring of GDP-warrants: deal supported by 99% of holders

Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

LATEST

Classification of insurers by significance level to be set from 2026 – Ukraine's National Bank

Bankruptcy of individual insurers does not threaten stable operation of financial sector – NBU

NBU: After peace achieved, banks should reduce share of state sector in loans

Agrain allocates about 42% of sown areas for winter crops

KSG Agro increases revenue from sale of live pigs by 48.3% in 9M of 2025

Ukrproduct Group exports 20.4% of its dairy products in 9M of 2025

Ukraine announces successful restructuring of GDP-warrants: deal supported by 99% of holders

American Chamber of Commerce declares threat to maritime exports, calls for strengthening Ukraine's defenses

EU Council expects opening of clusters with Ukraine, Moldova on EU accession – Kachka

Oschadbank provides Kernel with $77 mln loan for renovation of machinery fleet, repair of grain terminal in Chornomorsk

AD
AD