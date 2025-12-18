Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:56 18.12.2025

Agrain allocates about 42% of sown areas for winter crops

1 min read
The agroholding Agrain allocated about 42% of the sown areas for winter crops, its press service reported on Facebook.

According to the report, the main winter crops sown for the 2026 harvest are wheat, barley and rapeseed. The rest will be occupied by spring and niche crops.

"We started sowing earlier, focusing on favorable weather and optimal soil conditions. We used no-till soil cultivation and direct seeding, which allows us to preserve the soil's structure, moisture, and biological activity. This directly affects an increase in future yields," said Taras Korniyenko, the chief agronomist of the agricultural holding.

Agrain engages in the cultivation and storage of grain and oilseed crops, as well as livestock. Before the Russian invasion, the agricultural holding company included 11 enterprises. It cultivated approximately 110,000 hectares in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.

The holding's owner is SAS Investcompagnie (France).

