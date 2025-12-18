KSG Agro increases revenue from sale of live pigs by 48.3% in 9M of 2025

In January-September 2025, the KSG Agro agroholding increased revenue from the sale of live pigs by 48.3% - to $9.22 million versus $6.21 million for the same period in 2024.

According to the agroholding's report, published on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Thursday, the profit in the pig segment for the specified period amounted to almost $1.936 million.

"Despite the war, there is stable demand for high-quality pork in Ukraine. This summer, our herd was replenished with 500 purebred breeding sows from Danish Pig Genetics, supplied by Breeders of Denmark A/S in Denmark. This allowed us to update our pig population with 4,000 of the most stable, high-yielding F1 hybrid sows," said Serhiy Kasyanov, Chairman of the Board of KSG Agro.

He confirmed that all pork produced at KSG Agro's pig farms is sold on the domestic market, ensuring Ukraine's food security during the war.

KSG Agro is a vertically integrated holding engaged in pig farming, as well as the production, storage, processing, and sale of grain and oilseed crops. Its land bank in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions amounts to approximately 21,000 hectares.

According to KSG Agro, it is among the top five pork producers in Ukraine.

In 2023, the agricultural holding began implementing a "network-centric" strategy. Within this framework, KSG Agro will transition from developing one large location to several smaller pig enterprises in different regions of Ukraine.

From January to September 2025, KSG Agro received $5.96 million in operating profit and $6.92 million in gross profit, which is 68% and 31% more than in the same period in 2024.