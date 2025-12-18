Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:38 18.12.2025

KSG Agro increases revenue from sale of live pigs by 48.3% in 9M of 2025

2 min read
KSG Agro increases revenue from sale of live pigs by 48.3% in 9M of 2025

In January-September 2025, the KSG Agro agroholding increased revenue from the sale of live pigs by 48.3% - to $9.22 million versus $6.21 million for the same period in 2024.

According to the agroholding's report, published on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Thursday, the profit in the pig segment for the specified period amounted to almost $1.936 million.

"Despite the war, there is stable demand for high-quality pork in Ukraine. This summer, our herd was replenished with 500 purebred breeding sows from Danish Pig Genetics, supplied by Breeders of Denmark A/S in Denmark. This allowed us to update our pig population with 4,000 of the most stable, high-yielding F1 hybrid sows," said Serhiy Kasyanov, Chairman of the Board of KSG Agro.

He confirmed that all pork produced at KSG Agro's pig farms is sold on the domestic market, ensuring Ukraine's food security during the war.

KSG Agro is a vertically integrated holding engaged in pig farming, as well as the production, storage, processing, and sale of grain and oilseed crops. Its land bank in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions amounts to approximately 21,000 hectares.

According to KSG Agro, it is among the top five pork producers in Ukraine.

In 2023, the agricultural holding began implementing a "network-centric" strategy. Within this framework, KSG Agro will transition from developing one large location to several smaller pig enterprises in different regions of Ukraine.

From January to September 2025, KSG Agro received $5.96 million in operating profit and $6.92 million in gross profit, which is 68% and 31% more than in the same period in 2024.

Tags: #ksg_agro #revenue

MORE ABOUT

19:34 27.11.2025
Professional association predicts dramatic decline in I-Gaming industry performance

Professional association predicts dramatic decline in I-Gaming industry performance

18:35 31.07.2025
Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

20:21 09.05.2025
Vodafone Ukraine increases revenue by 14%, reducing profit by 24% in Q1 2025

Vodafone Ukraine increases revenue by 14%, reducing profit by 24% in Q1 2025

16:58 19.11.2024
Ukrainian business performs more functions than usual during the war - press conference

Ukrainian business performs more functions than usual during the war - press conference

11:57 14.11.2024
Kyivstar increases revenue by 4.7% in 9 months

Kyivstar increases revenue by 4.7% in 9 months

20:24 12.08.2024
Non-return of export revenue remains at $7-8 bln, NBU counts on new agri export regime from govt

Non-return of export revenue remains at $7-8 bln, NBU counts on new agri export regime from govt

16:46 27.03.2024
KSG Agro looking for investors to build plant for processing rubbish from destruction in Kherson region for $8 mln

KSG Agro looking for investors to build plant for processing rubbish from destruction in Kherson region for $8 mln

20:34 15.03.2023
Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

14:47 30.09.2022
Arricano's revenue down by 22% in H1 2022

Arricano's revenue down by 22% in H1 2022

15:45 01.03.2022
Revenue of Ukraine's state budget target exceeds plan by UAH 4.4 bln in Feb – Rada committee head

Revenue of Ukraine's state budget target exceeds plan by UAH 4.4 bln in Feb – Rada committee head

HOT NEWS

Ukraine announces successful restructuring of GDP-warrants: deal supported by 99% of holders

Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

LATEST

NBU: After peace achieved, banks should reduce share of state sector in loans

Agrain allocates about 42% of sown areas for winter crops

Ukrproduct Group exports 20.4% of its dairy products in 9M of 2025

Ukraine announces successful restructuring of GDP-warrants: deal supported by 99% of holders

American Chamber of Commerce declares threat to maritime exports, calls for strengthening Ukraine's defenses

EU Council expects opening of clusters with Ukraine, Moldova on EU accession – Kachka

Oschadbank provides Kernel with $77 mln loan for renovation of machinery fleet, repair of grain terminal in Chornomorsk

NBU hopes for law on development of financial inclusion to come into force ASAP

NBU hopes for law on development of financial inclusion to come into force ASAP

Ukrainian business calls for revisions to bill on control over production, circulation of tobacco raw materials

AD
AD