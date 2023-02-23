Ukrhydroenergo loses 1,500 MW of power capacity since beginning of war with Russia

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo has lost 1,500 MW of generating capacity since the invasion of the Russian occupation forces into Ukraine, Ihor Syrota, CEO of the company, said in an interview published on its website on Thursday.

"I must say that today the total losses of the company's installed capacity are almost 1,500 MW," he stated.

As the head of Ukrhydroenergo explained, this led to a significant decrease in the participation of hydroelectric power plants in covering the peak part of the daily power schedule of Ukraine's integrated power system, as well as limiting the possibilities of frequency and power regulation.

At the same time, the company lost the first 340 MW of available capacity already in the first days of a full-scale invasion, after the Russian aggressors occupied the Kakhovka HPP.

"After a series of massive missile strikes against our facilities that the enemy inflicted starting from October 2022, we suffered significantly greater losses," Syrota said.

According to him, the final amount of the financial damage received by Ukrhydroenergo will be able to calculate after the de-occupation of the facilities and the corresponding audit, but now we can say with confidence that we are talking about tens of billions of hryvnias.

"The company has already filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights against the Russian Federation for compensation for damage caused as a result of unprovoked military aggression," the CEO recalled.

