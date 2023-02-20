Economy

16:41 20.02.2023

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal drew the attention of U.S. President Joe Biden to anti-corruption reform, justice reform and corporate governance reform in Ukraine.

"A historic visit to Kyiv by an American delegation led by U.S. President Joe Biden. A powerful signal of support for the Ukrainian people. During an extended meeting between Joe Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they raised issues of sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry and representatives of Rosatom," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, he drew the U.S. president's attention to three important reforms: anti-corruption, justice reform and corporate governance reform.

"We appreciate the support of the United States in the matter of rapid recovery. We are grateful for the allocation of $1.5 billion to this area and $1.1 billion to support the energy sector of Ukraine and Moldova. We expect to attract $17 billion under the 'financial Ramstein' to restore critical infrastructure according to the principle of build back better," Shmyhal said.

