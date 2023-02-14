Ukraine plans to attract more than $2 bln from USA, World Bank, other donors in Feb – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that in February Ukraine plans to raise more than $2 billion from the United States, the World Bank, and other donors.

"I would like to thank our international partners for their continued financial assistance. In January, we received $4.2 billion from the European Union and the United States. This month, we plan to raise more than $2 billion from the United States, the World Bank, and other donors. We need these funds for critical expenses: financing salaries, pensions, and healthcare," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister also said that a discussion had begun in Warsaw with the IMF mission on the prospects for preparing and reviewing the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB).

"This is the way to a new stage of cooperation with the Fund. We count on progress in the negotiation process," he said.