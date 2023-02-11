Economy

15:52 11.02.2023

Only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies leave Russian market during year of war against Ukraine - Podoliak

After almost a year of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, only 9% of the almost 1,500 global companies left the Russian market, said Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

"Among the Western companies remaining to work in Russia, the largest share is German (19.5%), 12.4% - American, 7% - Japanese. In particular, the following remained to work in the terrorist state: METRO, Leroy Merlin, Auchan, Nestle, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Pfizer, Philip Morris, Bayer, Acer, Alibaba, CloudFlare, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, Lenovo, Asus, Cersanit and the like," Podoliak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, some Western banks "generally made super profits in Russia during the year of full-scale war."

"Raiffeisen increased profits in Russia by 313%. In 2022, the profit of the Russian branch amounted to EUR474 million, and this is the largest amount among the branches of Southeast Europe," Podoliak said.

Raiffeisen added EUR94.8 million to the Russian treasury in income tax alone, he said.

"The amount of other fees is much higher. That is, this is war tax, the one on the killing of Ukrainians. Moreover, Raiffeisen recognized the pseudo-republics LPR and DPR, offering partially mobilized loan holidays. Citibank, Credit Europe Bank and OTP Bank followed it," Podoliak writes.

He also notes that the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) recently recognized an American corporation as an international sponsor of the war. The company owns such subsidiaries and brands as Gillette, Fairy, Tide, Ariel, Lenor, Mr. Proper, Pampers, Always, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Old Spice, Hugo Boss, Max Factor, etc.

"Not only did they not leave the Russian market, but they continue to operate the household chemicals plant, which is the world's largest manufacturer of detergents for P&G, and the plant for the production of Gillette blades and razors," Podoliak emphasized.

Working in Russia, international companies pay taxes to the Russian state budget, which are used for the manufacture of products of the military-industrial complex. The total annual revenue of these more than 1,200 companies in Russia is almost $290 billion. This is a fifth of Russia's GDP, he said.

He notes the companies also contribute to mobilization measures in the Russian Federation. Under the new Russian legislation, corporations operating in Russia are forced to facilitate the recruitment of workers into the army and finance their military equipment.

"Not leaving the Russian market in a year of a full-scale war is not an accident, but a conscious position ... And the collective West, whose market for international companies is a higher priority than Russia, must take a firm position," Podoliak summed up.

