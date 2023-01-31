Economy

11:59 31.01.2023

Danger of exceeding limits, emergency shutdowns remains - Ukrenergo

The transmission system operator Ukrenergo warned of the possibility of emergency power outages in the regions due to the upward trend in consumption on Tuesday due to the cold snap and a significant resource shortage.

"As of the morning of January 31, the limits were not exceeded, emergency shutdowns were not applied by the Ukrenergo dispatch center. But, given the trend of consumption growth, there is a danger of exceeding the limits in the regions and the application of restrictions," the company said in the daily update.

They also noted that the operating stations cannot fully cover the consumption, however, during the day, for technological reasons, several blocks of thermal power plants were disconnected for repair.

As reported, Ukrenergo also notified about the disconnection of TPP power units for repair during the weekend. According to data from a number of distribution system operators, as of Tuesday, January 31, Ukrenergo increased daily electricity consumption limits for regions by almost 3% compared to Monday, for Kyiv by almost 4%, and the increase in nightly limits is more than 6%.

