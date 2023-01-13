Economy

10:14 13.01.2023

Japan allocates $95 mln for Ukraine's restoration

2 min read
The Government of Japan has allocated $95 million for the work of the government and the restoration of Ukraine, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development reported.

The document was signed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and UNDP Assistant Administrator, UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CIS Ivana Živković with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

These funds will be directed to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under a partnership agreement.

"While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are liberating the territories from the occupiers, the government, together with international partners, is working on the implementation of 'survival projects': restoring transport links with the liberated regions, creating conditions for the return of citizens to their homes, supporting the economy in the regions," the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development reported.

The Ukraine Assistance Program focuses on five key areas:

  • strengthening the government's ability to respond to and manage the crisis;
  • support for public services so that they can continue their work;
  • rebuilding critical infrastructure so people can return home safely;
  • support for private enterprises to keep them operating, thereby supporting communities;
  • strengthening civil society and social ties.

Earlier, in April 2022, Japan had already allocated $4.5 million for emergency clearance of explosive ordnance and rubble.

Tags: #japan

