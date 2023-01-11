Small volumes of electricity imported to Ukraine from Jan 1 – Energy Minister

The Energy Ministry of Ukraine is counting on an increase in electricity imports from Europe, which have already been in small volumes since the beginning of the year thanks to the government's recent decision to guarantee energy supplies to consumers of expensive imported electricity, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"At present, imports are small, but they have been coming since January 1. Moreover, we have made it possible for enterprises to purchase, and this will accordingly affect supplies and their possible limitation in supplies," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Commenting on the possible volumes of exports, the minister noted that they would depend on the situation with repairs and the entry into operation of the energy system of the units in the coming days.

"Much will depend on future shelling of the energy system, what damage will be, but, of course, we are also counting on imports," he added.

According to him, many traders are now dealing with the issue of imports - not only the state-owned ECU, but also private ERU, DTEK Group.

As previously reported by the Ministry of Energy, to date, the agreed commercial flows between the EU countries and Ukraine (together with Moldova) amount to 0.7 GW at night and 0.6 GW during the day. These volumes are not enough to fully cover the capacity deficit during the evening peak hours, however, attracting imports will significantly reduce the volume of imbalance.