Property of Russian oligarch Deripaska seized

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine announced the seizure of the property of a sanctioned Russian oligarch - a Ukrainian enterprise, which is the largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide.

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, UAH 32 million of the largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide in Ukraine was seized. The funds were on the deposit account of the State Customs Service," the agency said on Telegram.

The report does not indicate the name of the Russian oligarch, but it is about Oleg Deripaska.

According to investigators, in 2000 this Ukrainian enterprise was privatized by a holding owned by the Russian oligarch.

"Currently, he is under U.S. and EU sanctions. The reason for their application was money laundering in the interests of the president of the aggressor state," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The department indicates that the Russian holding is one of the world's largest aluminum producers, and the group of companies included in it continues to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, supplying its own goods for the production of military missile systems and other weapons.

According to the prosecutor's office, earlier, at the request of prosecutors, the property of this business entity was arrested, including 12 land plots, a seaport complex, apartments, administrative buildings, production workshops, 46 vehicles, 240 units of special equipment.

"Today, the total value of the seized assets exceeds UAH 1 billion," the report says.