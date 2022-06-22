SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has stopped the plundering of subsoil for UAH 270 million – andesite was illegally mined by the company of the sanctioned oligarch of the Russian Federation Oleg Deripaska.

"The deal was organized by a company that is part of an Austrian construction concern, the shareholder of which is one of the Russian oligarchs included in the sanctions list of the National Security and Defense Council," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the company uncontrollably extended andesite mining after the expiration of the relevant licenses. "And just without any permission, the offenders sold raw materials to local entrepreneurs," the SBU said.

At present, a number of examinations have been completed. It was established that more than 113,000 cubic meters of andesite were extracted illegally.

"The director of the enterprise was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 240 (violation of the rules for the protection or use of subsoil, illegal mining) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBU reported.

The SBU message does not indicate the name of the Russian oligarch. A law enforcement source said that it is Deripaska.

Andesite is an igneous volcanic rock that is used in construction.