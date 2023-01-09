Economy

15:47 09.01.2023

Ukrenergo tightens energy restrictions in Ukraine as demand from businesses increases

2 min read
Ukrenergo tightens energy restrictions in Ukraine as demand from businesses increases

Power consumption in Ukraine increased as of 11:00 a.m. on January 9, amid a cold spell and the industrial and business sector's increased demand for electricity with the start of the new working week, Ukrainian media reported with reference to power grid operator Ukrenergo.

To maintain balance in the power grids, all Ukrainian regions have been made aware of daily consumption limits effective from 4:00 a.m. until midnight, which is five hours longer than the limits previously set for Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to midnight, and seven hours longer than on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

Power consumption in excess of those limits might result in emergency outages, it said.

Poltavaoblenergo said on social media that Ukrenergo had adjusted the capacity limit on January 9 in Poltava region from 11:00 to midnight to 463 MW, reducing it by almost 50 MW from the preliminary limit for this day of 512 MW. The operator urged the public to use household appliances, lighting and electric heating more sparingly.

Prykarpattiaoblenergo said Ukrenergo had lowered the daily consumption limit for it by 10%, from 312 MW to 283 MW, in connection with which shutdown schedules were being introduced from 11:00. The operator warned about the possibility of power outages during periods designated as "possible outages" in the schedule.

Zaporizhiaoblenergo has, due the temperature dropping to minus 10, reduced the period of shutdowns in the first half of the day on January 9 by an hour, from three to two hours.

Zhytomyroblenergo announced emergency shutdowns due to accidents in networks, the cause of which is being established.

Lvivoblenergo introduced hourly shutdown schedules due to lower consumption limits, indicating that it had been possible not to cut off consumers over the weekend.

Zakarpattiaoblenergo, Sumyoblenergo, Rivneoblenergo, Vinnytsiaoblenergo, Mykolaivoblenergo, as well as distribution system operators of DTEK Group in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions all announced hourly schedules on Monday. DTEK Donetsk Grids announced emergency shutdowns.

Ternopiloblenergo warned about the possibility of disconnecting not only the main, but also additional queues of consumers, in the event of an increase in consumption or a decrease in permitted capacity.

The company said it remained difficult to get through the morning and evening consumption peaks, so deviations from the schedules were possible.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

18:29 09.01.2023
Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

14:15 09.01.2023
UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

16:40 06.01.2023
Due to significant cold, possible missile attacks on energy system, Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages – Shmyhal

Due to significant cold, possible missile attacks on energy system, Ukrainians should be prepared for new emergency power outages – Shmyhal

14:34 04.01.2023
Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

19:08 03.01.2023
Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

15:27 03.01.2023
DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

11:47 03.01.2023
Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

09:16 02.01.2023
Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

18:28 31.12.2022
Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

AD

HOT NEWS

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

LATEST

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives about UAH 1 trln from intl partners in 2022

Public reduces electricity consumption in Oct-Nov by at least a third – YASNO head

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

AD
AD
AD
AD