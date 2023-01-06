Shmyhal: After 2.5 months of heating season, we can say that we're successfully overcoming winter challenges

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine has been successfully overcoming the winter challenges.

"After 2.5 month since the start of the heating season, we can say that so far we are successfully overcoming the winter challenges. We will do our best to keep up further," he said at a meeting of the government on Friday.

According to the prime minister, the energy system of Ukraine is stable, repairs continue, and there are almost no emergency power outages.

Also, he said that Ukraine has got 11.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the underground storage facilities and 1.2 million tonnes of coal in stock.

"We have got money and our partners' assistance to purchase necessary resources," Shmyhal said.