Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

In 2023, the Government of Ukraine will actively create a security infrastructure in the country and regulate the circulation of weapons in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"In 2023, we will actively create a security infrastructure. This is an extensive network of modern equipped shelters within walking distance. In particular, today we are making a decision to improve the design of buildings," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, by such a decision the government defines a list of facilities, during the construction of which shelters and other elements of protection must be provided.

In particular, these are educational institutions, hospitals, residential and public buildings, critical infrastructure facilities.

"We are also installing additional means of verification in public places: frames and scanners. In the context of the fight against a real terrorist, this is also an integral measure," the prime minister said.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to regulate the circulation of weapons in Ukraine.

"We are realizing people's right to self-defense and at the same time we will form the necessary safeguards," Shmyhal said.