12:29 03.01.2023

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

The deficit of the state budget of Ukraine in December due to the receipt of a significant amount of grants decreased to UAH 99 billion from a record level of UAH 170 billion a month earlier, including the general fund - to UAH 101.3 billion from UAH 163.3 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on its website.

According to its recent data, in general, the state budget of Ukraine in 2022 was executed with a deficit of UAH 911.1 billion, including the general fund - UAH 909.5 billion compared to the planned UAH 1.4 trillion in the estimate.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for 2022 amounted to UAH 1.261 trillion, or 67.3% of those planned for this period, including UAH 666.9 billion from the placement of government bonds, of which in foreign currency UAH 103.9 billion ($2.1 billion and EUR980.6 million), and the National Bank purchased hryvnia securities for UAH 400 billion.

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance, about $31 billion was financed from external sources, including about $14.3 billion in the form of grants that are accounted for as state budget revenues.

As reported, in 2021, the deficit of the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine amounted to UAH 166.8 billion, including UAH 108.1 billion in December.

The state budget of Ukraine for 2023 was approved with a ceiling deficit of UAH 1.297 trillion, including UAH 1.125 trillion for the general fund.

Tags: #budget #finance_ministry

