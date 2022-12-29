Ukrnafta plans to issue its own fuel cards by Feb - Koretsky

PJSC Ukrnafta plans to issue its own fuel cards within a month, company director Serhiy Koretsky said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Approximately within a month, we plan to issue fuel cards. The launch of scratch cards requires more time in terms of operating and IT systems. But we are working as actively as possible in both directions and are now creating a new business for the implementation and maintenance of our own coupons and fuel cards, with which it will be possible to purchase fuel in advance," he said.

According to him, the resumption of fuel sales using Avias scratch cards is possible if their operating company provides Ukrnafta with timely compensation for the supplied fuel or its cost, or its supply to the network.

Koretsky also said that the company's pricing policy will remain the same.

"Ukrnafta, unfortunately, cannot boast of the quality of facilities or additional services. Therefore, at some stage, the price was the only argument that motivated people to visit the company's gas stations," he said.

The head of Ukrnafta clarified that as of the end of December, out of 449 operating filling stations of the company, 28 rebranded filling stations were equipped with shops with services, food and drinks. The rebranding of two more complexes will be completed in the near future. Another 40 filling stations operate with equipped stores in traditional branding, and retail outlets (kiosks/MAFs) have been installed at the remaining 379 filling stations.

According to Koretsky, about two-thirds of Ukrnafta's filling stations, in terms of location, traffic, and the potential to grow in sales volumes, are subject to modernization.

Currently, more than half of the network's stations are already equipped with generators, and this process is ongoing.