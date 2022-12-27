Russian invasion causes $50-60 mln damage to Prometey grain trader, eight elevators affected

Since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Prometey group of companies has received $50-60 million in damage, four elevators are still occupied, and four have been badly damaged.

"Prometey suffered greatly in assets and goods, losses in goods amount to $40-45 million, now an examination of losses is underway. In addition, we lost $10-15 million in capital. Eight elevators of the company suffered very badly: four are still occupied in Zaporizhia region, and four have been badly damaged," the owner of the holding, Rafael Goroyan, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Now the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated Snihyrivka. Our elevator is completely mined there, sappers are working now, and we are waiting until we are allowed to start work," the owner of the company specified.

Goroyan stressed that Prometey has 34 granaries in total.

In addition, 2,000 hectares of farmland, or 10% of the grain trader's land bank, fell under Russian occupation. A terrible humanitarian situation has developed in the liberated territories, the territory is mined, and at the moment it is impossible to carry out agricultural work on it. Also, the Russian invaders stole and destroyed the irrigation infrastructure of Prometey in Mykolaiv region.

"Irrigation was stolen and destroyed by the aggressor country Russia. Before the war, there were about a thousand or one and a half thousand hectares under irrigation in Snihyrivka, now there are none. But there is no confidence in the future for restoration. Now it is not entirely right for a businessman to invest in expensive foreign equipment, being confident in the future," the businessman stated.

Prometey Group of Companies provides services for the storage, processing and logistics of crops. Before the Russian aggression, the holding owned 34 elevators in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.