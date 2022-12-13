Continuation of energy terror by Russia may increase drop of Ukraine's GDP to 50% – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that if Russia continues attacking infrastructure, the Ukrainian economy will shrink by up to 50%.

"The contraction of the Ukrainian economy is projected at the level of 35-40%. If Russia's terrorist activities against our infrastructure continue, then we may lose another 10% more to these figures, that is, up to 50% of our GDP," Shmyhal said at the economic forum in Paris on Tuesday.

As reported, last week First Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin said that Russian attacks on energy infrastructure increased the rate of decline in the Ukrainian economy in November this year compared to November last, approximately to 41% compared to 39% in October and 30.8% in third quarter. According to him, in general, for this year, the forecast for a decline in GDP has been worsened to 33.2% from 32%.