11:48 13.12.2022

Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is asking for support in organizing the import of electricity to Ukraine in the amount of up to 2 GW worth about EUR 800 million at current prices during this heating winter period to combat Russian energy terror.

"At least until the completion of this heating winter period, we need emergency support from the European energy system – that is, the supply of electricity from the EU countries to Ukraine in the amount of up to 2 GW," the head of state said at an international conference on Solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris on Tuesday.

According to him, for this to happen, a decision by the European Network of Transmission System Operators [ENTSO-E] to increase import capacity is necessary, the details of which are known to Ukrainian specialists who are now in Paris.

"Such support can cost about EUR 800 million in current prices. But this is significantly less than a blackout could cost us all. I urge you to make the harmonization of all decisions one of the practical results of this conference," Zelensky said.

