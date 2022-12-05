Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages
National Power Company Ukrenergo reported that missiles from Russian troops hit energy infrastructure facilities, which led to emergency power outages.
"The air raid continues, Ukraine is experiencing the eighth massive missile attack by the terrorist country. Unfortunately, there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities and related emergency power outages," Ukrenergo said on Facebook on Monday.
According to the report, Ukrenergo dispatchers are working to maintain balance in the power system.