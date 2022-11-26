Economy

15:20 26.11.2022

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Germany will contribute EUR15 million and Canada 30 million Canadian dollars (about $22.4 million) in humanitarian funding to supply Ukrainian grain to countries struggling with acute food shortages.

"Proud that Germany is contributing another EUR15 million to Zelensky's initiative Grain from Ukraine after a ship with 25,000 tonnes of grain for Ethiopia left Odesa last week with the support of Germany. Happy to attend the inaugural summit in Kyiv today," German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Twitter.

"Global food insecurity has been increasing dramatically over the past several years, and it is now being further and directly exacerbated by Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. Countries around the globe are experiencing the effects of insecurity on global and local food systems, and these effects are felt most strongly by the poorest and most vulnerable populations. Canada commends Ukraine on its commitment to donating grain to help address the global food crisis as part of its Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 Summit last week," the report on the website of the government of Canada said.

"Today, the Honorable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada is providing $30 million in humanitarian funding to the World Food Program to facilitate additional shipments of Ukrainian grain moving through the Black Sea Grain Initiative toward countries grappling with acute food insecurity. This funding will help feed the growing number of people around the world facing hunger," it reads.

