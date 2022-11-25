Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers bans the export of firewood due to its strategic importance for the heating season in the face of Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian power system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today we are making a decision to ban the export of firewood. This will accumulate it in Ukraine," he said during a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, this resource is the main type of fuel in the front-line regions, and Russian attacks on the power system as a whole increase its strategic importance.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on November 23, the Ukrainian power system went into blackout and is now gradually recovering. By Friday morning, the electricity shortage had dropped to 30%.