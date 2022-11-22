Economy

11:14 22.11.2022

IAEA experts find no immediate nuclear safety threat at Zaporizhia NPP after recent shelling

2 min read
IAEA experts find no immediate nuclear safety threat at Zaporizhia NPP after recent shelling

An expert team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) examining Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the wake of recent shelling did not register any immediate nuclear safety threat, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"They were able to confirm that - despite the severity of the shelling - key equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns, the director general said," the IAEA said in a statement.

The shelling that occurred on Saturday and Sunday was one of the most serious such incidents at the facility in recent months, Grossi said.

Nevertheless, according to the IAEA expert team, the status of the six reactor units is stable, and the integrity of the fresh fuel, the spent fuel and the radioactive waste in their respective storage facilities was confirmed. At the same time, the experts recorded widespread damage across the NPP site, including damage to condensate storage tanks that caused non-radioactive leaking.

Zaporizhia NPP staff have already begun repairing some of the damage, the IAEA said.

The IAEA team also reported that there had been no further attacks on the plant overnight into Monday or later, though there had been shelling in the area of the city of Energodar.

"In the wake of the renewed attacks, the director general intensified his consultations aimed at establishing a protection zone at the plant," the IAEA said.

Grossi on Monday called for all shelling of Zaporizhia NPP to be stopped.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

17:04 16.11.2022
Plan for restoration of nuclear safety at ZNPP to be approved at Warsaw conference in Jan - Energoatom

Plan for restoration of nuclear safety at ZNPP to be approved at Warsaw conference in Jan - Energoatom

15:43 16.11.2022
IAEA head considers nuclear safety zone around ZNPP real, announces new round of talks

IAEA head considers nuclear safety zone around ZNPP real, announces new round of talks

09:55 07.11.2022
Energoatom must urgently analyze safety of ZNPP operation in case of dam failure at Kakhovka HPP – source

Energoatom must urgently analyze safety of ZNPP operation in case of dam failure at Kakhovka HPP – source

09:40 04.11.2022
Second rotation of IAEA experts takes place at Zaporizhia NPP

Second rotation of IAEA experts takes place at Zaporizhia NPP

09:12 03.11.2022
Zaporizhia NPP completely de-energized due to shelling by occupiers – Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP completely de-energized due to shelling by occupiers – Energoatom

13:07 02.11.2022
Nuclear Inspectorate demands to limit operation of spent nuclear fuel storage facility at ZNPP due to unauthorized construction of unknown object by occupiers

Nuclear Inspectorate demands to limit operation of spent nuclear fuel storage facility at ZNPP due to unauthorized construction of unknown object by occupiers

12:58 02.11.2022
Russian invaders cause UAH 28 bln damage to Energoatom

Russian invaders cause UAH 28 bln damage to Energoatom

14:46 31.10.2022
Actions of Russian invaders at ZNPP provoke mass fish mortality – Energoatom

Actions of Russian invaders at ZNPP provoke mass fish mortality – Energoatom

17:16 28.10.2022
Only about 100 ZNPP employees sign contracts with Rosatom under pressure – Energoatom

Only about 100 ZNPP employees sign contracts with Rosatom under pressure – Energoatom

11:10 28.10.2022
Nuclear safety situation at Zaporizhia NPP remains precarious, but uninterrupted power supply ensured

Nuclear safety situation at Zaporizhia NPP remains precarious, but uninterrupted power supply ensured

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

Norway to allocate almost $200 mln to assist Ukraine with gas procurement

Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

Export-oriented industrial park NOVO opens in Volyn

Norway to allocate almost $200 mln to assist Ukraine with gas procurement

State-owned energy trader ECU on Sat imports another 2 Mwh of electricity from Slovakia in trial mode

U.S. provides up to $20 mln for Grain from Ukraine initiative

Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

Govt approves decision to attract $4.5 bln grant from IBRD, IDA

Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD