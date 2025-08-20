Number of active cards in Q2 2025 falls most in 3 years, mono narrows gap with Privat – NBU

Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The number of active payment cards in the second quarter of 2025 fell the most in three years – from 59.46 million to 58.06 million, Universal Bank (mono) managed to again reduce the gap with PrivatBank, which increased in the first quarter, the National Bank of Ukraine reported.

"During the quarter, the number of active payment cards decreased the most since the second quarter of 2022. The most noticeable decrease occurred in PrivatBank – 1.2 million cards. The same trend was recorded by other state-owned banks," the regulator emphasized in the Banking Sector Review.

According to the NBU, as of July 1, PrivatBank had 30.79 million active cards (at least one transaction per month) on the market, compared to 9.79 million in mono and 7.68 million in Oschadbank, which was in third place, while a quarter earlier – 31.97 million, 9.72 million and 8.00 million, respectively, and a year earlier – 28.16 million, 8.72 million and 7.35 million.

As of the middle of this year, the top ten in terms of the number of active cards also includes: Raiffeisen Bank – 2.39 million (a quarter earlier – 2.38 million), A-Bank – 1.81 million (1.84 million), FUIB – 1.37 million (1.37 million), UkrSibbank – 0.88 million (0.89 million), Sense Bank – 0.61 million (0.58 million), Ukrgasbank – 0.50 million (0.50 million) and OTP Bank – 0.41 million (0.40 million).

Among non-banking financial institutions, the leader is NovaPay with 0.17 million active cards compared to 0.16 million a quarter earlier.