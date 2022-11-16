Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

Power engineers were able to return electricity to 8 million out of 10 million consumers who were de-energized as a result of Russian rocket attacks on Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Heard reports on the restoration of Ukraine's electricity supply. About 10 million Ukrainians were disconnected after the terrorist attack. Supply to 8 million consumers has already been restored. Power engineers and repairmen will work all night. Thanks to everyone," he said on Twitter on Wednesday night.