Economy

11:30 15.11.2022

Grain from Ukraine program foresees provision of at least 5 mln people with grain until end of spring 2023

The humanitarian program Grain from Ukraine, announced on Tuesday by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech before the G19 and which will be implemented in partnership with the World Food Program, foresees provision of grain to at least 5 million people until the end of spring 2023, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office.

"Its essence is the direct purchase of agricultural products by the countries participating in the project from Ukrainian producers and its transfer to countries on the verge of starvation," he wrote on Telegram.

Yermak explained that Ukraine decided to direct part of the harvested wheat, which was exported, to purchase for those African countries where hunger problems already exist. According to him, part of the export grain can be bought by the project participating states, thus international partners will be able to simultaneously support the Ukrainian economy in a difficult situation and help poor African countries.

The head of the presidential office noted that at the initiative of Ukraine, an international coordination group under the auspices of President Zelensky to prevent hunger is starting to work.

"The international coordinating group for the prevention of famine includes representatives of the governments of countries, corporations, philanthropists who can directly influence the food needs of millions of people in the world. I will coordinate the implementation of the program on the instructions of the president," Yermak said.

He also said that together with the German government and with the support of the World Food Program, the first Nord Vind ship with 27,000 tonnes of wheat went to Ethiopia - this is the amount of food for almost 100,000 people a year.

Tags: #grain #yermak

